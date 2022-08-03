JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man for firing a gun into the air after officers responded to calls regarding a disturbance.
The police department said they responded to the 600 block of Georgia Street Tuesday night after a report of a disturbance between multiple people.
Police said they heard a single gunshot when they arrived at the scene.
Officials were able to locate the residence, surround the area and take the suspect into custody without further incident.
JCPD said after the initial investigation, they found the suspect fired one round into the air to help disperse the crowd, and no one was injured.
The suspect is in custody at the Cole County Jail and is awaiting formal charges for unlawful possession of firearm - felon in possession, second degree assault and unlawful use of weapons.
The suspect's name was not mentioned in the department's release.