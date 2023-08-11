MORGAN COUNTY - Two people were arrested in Morgan County early Friday morning after an incident that left one of the suspects seriously injured, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bryan Baker, 37, and Ashley Baker, 34, from Millstadt, Illinois, were both arrested on DWI charges after the man was hit by a 2004 Dodge 4500 he had just been driving, according to the reports.
The incident occurred around 1:19 a.m. on Everglade Road near Echo Road in Sunrise Beach when Bryan Baker stopped the pickup and exited the vehicle, according to the crash report. The vehicle began to roll forward, and Ashley Baker moved from the passenger seat to the driver's seat to try to control the vehicle. She was not successful and the vehicle struck the man, according to the crash report.
Bryan Baker was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the crash report.
Both were being held in the Morgan County Jail on 12-hour holds, according to their respective arrest reports. As of Friday shortly before 1 p.m., online jail records did not yet show their bookings and bond information was not available.