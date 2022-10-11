COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia.
Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person around 3:40 p.m. Monday. They obtained a search warrant later in the evening after noticing a 401-pound bag of bird feed blocking a door in the garage.
The crime scene investigation van is now at the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6WrNBXcOo9— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) October 11, 2022
During the investigation, officers said they found the body of a woman concealed in a closet. The probable cause statement identified the victim as Conner's roommate, who has with mental and physical disabilities. Police said there was evidence that she had been restrained and suffered severe blunt-force trauma to the head.
Upon further investigation of the property, officers located multiple trash bags in the backyard. According to the statement, the contents included personal documents belonging to Conner, baby clothes, blood soaked sweatpants and towels and a bloody claw hammer. One investigator stated that the victim's head injuries appeared to be consistent with the claw end of the hammer.
The documents state that Conner's mother, another roommate, reported the victim missing on Monday and that she hasn't been seen since Saturday. According to an interview with Conner's mother, Conner told her to stay out of the garage because of a raccoon. In what his mother referred to as a "reminder," Connor barricaded the garage door with a chair to prevent her entry.
According to the documents, a medical alarm worn by the victim sent multiple alerts to a local fire department on Saturday. Firefighters dispatched to the address spoke with Conner, and their conversation was later used to disprove the timetable Conner suggested in his alibi.
Police said Tuesday morning they are unable to make a positive identification of the victim due to the severity of her injuries.
"We know who lives in the residence and believe we have a good idea of who the victim is," CPD wrote in a news release. "But until we can obtain more definitive information we are not able to release a name. For now, the female victim will be referred to as Jane Doe."
Conner is currently held in Boone County Jail without bond.