COOPER COUNTY − An Independence man faces 10 felony charges in connection to an October burglary at a Cooper County gas station.
Joshua Dillon, 40, was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary, three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving stolen property, first-degree property damage and knowingly burning or exploding.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 9, deputies were called to the Eagle Stop gas station on Highway 135 for an alarm. Deputies saw the front glass doors of the building were busted and the ATM was missing from inside.
At the same time, deputies said they were dispatched to a different location, near the gas station, for a vehicle fire.
An investigation revealed two suspects used a stolen truck to steal the ATM, torched the truck then staged another stolen truck that was taken from a nearby business, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the suspects got away with a large amount of cash.
The suspects were identified and are believed to be responsible for multiple ATM and vehicle thefts, and arsons around Missouri and Kansas, the sheriff's office said. The second suspect has not been identified.
Dillon is currently being held on a $200,00 bond at the Cooper County Detention Center. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.