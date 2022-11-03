BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man faces felony charges after an alleged robbery at a liquor store on East St. Charles Road on Tuesday.
Korshawn Brown, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and stealing a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.
The robbery occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Xpress Liquor, according to a probable cause statement. Brown was asked to leave the business after employees "recognized him as a person who was not welcome due to prior incidents," according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
He then allegedly showed a gun, manipulated the slide on the gun and made threats to the employees, the sheriff's office said. He grabbed several items of merchandise and then left without paying.
Brown was arrested early Thursday morning in the 5600 block of East St. Charles Road. Deputies said Brown was found with the gun believed to be used in the robbery.
Further investigation showed the gun had been reported stolen in August 2021.
Brown is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Boone County Jail.