A Moberly man was charged Wednesday after an armed standoff with law enforcement Tuesday night.
Zeno Finley, 34, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Witnesses told law enforcement that Finley was intoxicated and fighting with a female, according to court documents. The female said Finley would not let her leave and kept calling her names, court documents said.
Finley then allegedly fired a gun into the air near the 800 block of Bond Street and ran, court documents said.
Moberly police and a Macon County Sheriff K9 unit located Finley at an apartment building at 829 Franklin Street. Officers evacuated the building and began a two-hour standoff.
According to the press release, Moberly and Randolph County SWAT teams then entered the building and apprehended Finley. Officers said they found a small-caliber handgun on the premises. As a previously convicted felon, Finley cannot legally possess a firearm.
Finley was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment, then transported to the Randolph County Jail.
Jail staff said they found a baggie with methamphetamine and a pill inside Finley's pant pockets, according to court documents.
An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Randolph County Court.