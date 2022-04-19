JEFFERSON CITY - One man is in custody for his alleged role in multiple burglaries, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department.
Myron L. Blount, 28, is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing $750 or more, stealing- value less than $150 and possession of burglary tools.
The courts issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, and Blount was taken into custody in Osage County Monday evening.
Police say Blount implicated himself in an interview, providing information only a suspect would know. Blount provided other locations where recent burglaries had been attempted, according to a press release.
According to a probable cause statement, a woman told investigators she drove Blount and another man to iHop, where he stole approximately $762.
Blount also allegedly broke into Family Pawn, Up In Smoke, Dollar General and Sonic. The probable cause statement said Blount stole cash, tobacco products, bank money bags and four laptops.
Video footage from each business placed Blount at the scene, according to the probable cause statement.
Blount was transferred into the custody of the Cole County Sheriff's Department. The investigation is ongoing.