CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced charges Friday in a nearly 36-year-old cold case involving the death of a Camdenton woman.
Larry Gene Hicks, 78, faces a second-degree murder charge for the December 1984 death of Diana Lukosius.
According to court documents, Lukosius was found beaten by her car off State Highway 5 on Dec. 15, 1984. Police at the time believed her attacker forced her off the road. Lukosius died two days later from her injuries.
Hicks was identified as a person of interest in the murder investigation in 1989. Hicks' wife, Cindi Hicks Mathis, and her daughter were interviewed by deputies. The daughter, Terri Lea Gilliland, told authorities in October 1989 that Hicks would start drinking and beat her. Gilliland also told authorities that Hicks didn't get home until 1 or 2 a.m., and that he got more violent and was always drunk after Lukosius' death.
Hicks Mathis was also interviewed by authorities. She remembered on the night of Lukosius' death, Hicks went upstairs and washed his face and hands, which he "never had done before." She also remembers his shorts had blood on them near the fly and a scratch on the right side of his neck and forearm.
Detectives interviewed Hicks in 1990 for the crime, but never made an arrest. On May 12, 2021, authorities traveled to the state of Louisiana and Hicks was questioned again, in which he gave conflicting answers. They also said he made statements admitting it was a possibility that he killed Lukosius and that there were other small admissions of guilt. Authorities obtained search warrants and a DNA sample from Hicks.
When questioned last week, Hicks said, "I can't say I didn't do it."
Authorities told Lukosius' family in-person last Friday that there were finally answers to her death.
Hicks, if convicted, could spend the rest of his life in prison.
"Thirty-six years is a long time to wait for justice," Prosecutor J. Caleb Cunningham said during the Friday news conference. "The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they did turn."
Detectives say they are working with Louisiana authorities to extradite Hicks back to Camden County.