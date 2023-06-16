COLE COUNTY − A Fulton man charged in the 1991 killing of his classmate will face a jury trial this December.
William Christopher Niemet, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Greg Jones in June 1991.
Niemet was charged nearly three decades after the killing.
Online records updated Friday show Niemet will face a jury trial starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4. A pre-trial conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.
Niemet pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in March 2020.