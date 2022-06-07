RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man charged in connection to Christopher S. James's 2017 murder in Moberly was brought back to Randolph County Monday afternoon.
John F. Tucker, 57, was extradited back to Randolph County after he was arrested last week in Macon County, Illinois.
According to previous KOMU reporting, the arrest was made by the Moberly Police Department, with the help of the Decatur, Illinois Police Department, Macon County, Illinois Sheriff's Department and US Marshals.
Tucker is charged with first-degree murder after James was found with a gunshot wound underneath the stairwell of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Williams Street on Feb. 2, 2017.
Tucker is currently being held without bond.