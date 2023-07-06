A man charged in a 2021 homicide outside of a Columbia restaurant was found not guilty of murder or armed criminal action and guilty of felon in possession of a weapon at the Boone County Courthouse Thursday night.
Leo Robinson Jr., 52, was accused of shooting 51-year-old Reginald Ball in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive on March 14, 2021.
Thursday began with Columbia police officer Scott Decker testifying on the stand. He described the interrogation he had with Robinson about the homicide scene. Prosecutors also played video recorded in the interrogation room when they questioned Robinson.
Decker said that Robinson rambled considerably during the interrogation about how he was innocent and was protecting himself. The video appeared to confirm this with selected clips of Robinson talking during the whole interview.
The officer was questioned about Robinson's story. Robinson said he received a phone call from Ball, who wanted to meet at Waffle House to talk about motorcycles. When Robinson arrived, he said his ex-girlfriend's vehicle pulled right beside him.
When Robinson recognized the vehicle, he said he went up to the car and saw Ball inside. They had an extensive argument about the ex-girlfriend.
Robinson said he saw that Ball had a firearm, backed away from the vehicle and went in his car. Ball then went up to Robinson’s vehicle with his gun, according to Robinson. Robinson then fled the scene to talk to family about what he should do next.
According to Decker, Robinson said during his interrogation that he acted in self defense when he shot Ball.
Surveillance video of the crime scene was also presented to Decker, confirming Robinson’s story.
Decker confirmed that the ex-girlfriend lied multiple times about what happened the night of the homicide, which lined up with her testimony on Wednesday, where she changed details about what happened while on the stand.
Prosecutors confirmed that when Robinson left the scene, he didn’t contact any authorities and was at his father’s house. Officer Thomas Quintana confirmed that CPD pinned Robinson’s cell phone and that’s how they were able to make an arrest.
Quintana confirmed that the weapon used to kill Ball was moved from Robinson’s original vehicle and was hidden in a bag in a van.
A witness was also called to the stand. She was eating with her fiancé at Waffle House when they saw the altercation that led to the shooting. The witness confirmed the same details of Robinson backing away from the vehicle and Ball coming out of his car with his hand on his waist. She said that she heard Robinson saying, “I don’t wanna do this man,” repeatedly while he was getting in his car. The witness' fiancé also confirmed the same details.
Firearms investigator Andrew Marbaker explained how he identified the firearm to be Robinson’s in the shooting.
Robinson's attorney called Columbia police officer Tanner Stone to the stand. Stone was questioned about what happened during his patrol shift and how he responded to the call.
CPD detective Adam O'Dell also testified about the investigation. His team scanned for fingerprints. Robinson's attorney showed photos taken from the investigation, which showed items like beer bottles, cigars, marijuana and a holster in the passenger and back seats of the ex-girlfriend's vehicle. O'Dell confirmed those pieces of evidence were valid and that there were other people within the vehicle other than Ball and the ex-girlfriend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime lab examined the DNA sent from the scene and confirmed there were at least three profiles of DNA on the scene.
A digital data analyst confirmed that Ball contacted Robinson and that the two only communicated once in a two-minute conversation before they arrived to Waffle House.
Closing arguments began just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Robinson was found guilty just after 9 p.m. of being a felon in possession of a gun. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Check back for updates to this developing story.