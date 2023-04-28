AUDRAIN COUNTY − A man faces six misdemeanor charges in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Vandalia this week.
Naterryean Braxton-Ferguson, 22, is charged with three counts of second-degree tampering with property of another and three counts of stealing.
The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said during the early morning hours on April 27, deputies received reports of vehicle break-ins across Vandalia. The reports continued to come in throughout the day, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Residents reported money, backpacks and other items missing from their vehicles.
Surveillance video from homes and businesses identified the suspect as Braxton-Ferguson, according to the post. Deputies said they found Braxton-Ferguson in possession of one of the stolen backpacks, which contained other stolen items, including a pistol.
Braxton-Ferguson was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant from Lafayette County for receiving stolen property and taken to the Audrain County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.