COLUMBIA - Jessie Randall Williams appeared virtually Friday morning for an arraignment, marking the first time he's appeared in court since he was charged with the killing of a Columbia woman.
Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after police say Williams threw a woman off a bridge on Oct. 4.
Williams does not have an attorney. In court Friday, he said he would apply for a public defender. Judge Brouck Jacobs set a counsel status hearing for Williams on Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.
Back in October, KOMU 8 reported 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit died after being thrown off the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane.
According to court documents, Schmit fell approximately 38 feet from the overpass. Multiple witnesses told police that Williams was "100% no doubt trying to kill her," documents said.
Williams was paroled in August for stabbing a homeless man in 2018, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
He's currently in custody of the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center without bond.