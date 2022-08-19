COLUMBIA − A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial.
Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still take place in Boone County. His defense attorney, Brent Haden, asked the court for a change of venue, but Judge Jeff Harris determined Thursday the request would be for jury selection only, according to online court records.
Haden told the court at a previous hearing he believes there is extensive media coverage and he doesn't believe his client would get a fair trial.
Shultz pleaded not guilty to felony hazing, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor in July.
Santulli is the former MU freshman who was hospitalized for nearly 8 months with injuries caused by alcohol poisoning. The incident happened last fall at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.
The 19-year-old is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with his family but is blind and unable to walk or communicate, according to the family’s lawyer.
Shultz's next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. A trial date has not been set.