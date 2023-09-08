BOONE COUNTY − A man charged in a pregnant woman's killing pleaded not guilty to murder during an arraignment Friday.
Sevance Brewer, 31, was indicted on Aug. 22 on charges of murder in the first and second degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of firearm.
Brewer appeared remotely from the Department of Corrections in Fulton for his arraignment Friday. He applied for a public defender and will next appear in court on Oct. 6.
Police arrested Brewer on Aug. 1 for the shooting death of the woman, whose name has not been released by law enforcement, in the 4800 block of Clearview Road.
Initial charges against Brewer included two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The prosecutor filed two murder charges because the woman and her unborn child died.