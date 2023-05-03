COLUMBIA — A Columbia man was arrested in connection to a burglary on Tuesday, the Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday.
Thomas John Fleeman, 41, was booked into the Boone County Jail early Wednesday morning. He is charged with three felonies, including first-degree burglary, stealing and possession of burglary tools.
According to a Facebook post from CPD, at approximately at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Remington Drive in reference to a burglary. The victim reported that several items were stolen.
Through investigation, officers were able to determine Fleeman was the suspect and located him in the 5300 block of Trikalla Drive.
Officers were granted a search warrant for the residence, where they located several items the victim reported stolen, according to the post.
Fleeman is being held on a $50,000 bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.