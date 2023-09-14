BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man faces a felony charge of arson in connection to an August fire at a student apartment complex in downtown Columbia.
Nicholas Gerken, 34, is charged with arson in the first degree.
On Aug. 27, Gerken allegedly set a mattress on fire in the bike storage room at the Rise apartments on Ninth Street, according to court documents. Officials say Gerken watched the fire department respond to the fire, from the top of a nearby parking garage.
CFD units are currently at the Rise on Ninth St. for a reported high rise fire. The fire was extinguished and the scene is under control. pic.twitter.com/0AAXMvmvrb— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) August 28, 2023
At the time of the fire, there were approximately 378 people inside the building, court documents said. Officers identified Gerken through surveillance footage.
In three other recently filed cases, Gerken is charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of property damage in the second degree.
In court documents, police say Gerken vandalized city of Columbia property at a Flat Branch Park over the summer. Police issued him a permanent trespassing warning for all city parks; and he was reportedly seen at the park on two occasions, court documents say.
Police also say Gerken cut internet wire of at least three local businesses.
Gerken is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond at the Boone County Jail. No hearings have been scheduled in the arson case.
A case review is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the trespassing and property damage cases.