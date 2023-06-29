COLUMBIA − A man sought after by authorities over the last two days has been taken into custody, according to Columbia police.
Brandt Feutz, 36, was taken into custody in northern Boone County around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to assistant police chief Lance Bolinger.
Bolinger said a resident's tip led them to Feutz.
"One of the big things that led to the success of this is just the community," Bolinger said. "We provided a lot of information out to the community, and the community in return, provided us with good information that helped us lead to the whereabouts and safe apprehension of the suspect."
Prosecutors filed two felony charges against Feutz Thursday, including arson and harassment in the first degree.
Court documents say Feutz allegedly set his mother's garage and two vehicles on fire. Police say Feutz also threatened to kill his mother.
Bolinger said officers initially searched in east Columbia, in the Old Hawthorne area, Thursday morning. By 1 p.m., Bolinger said the suspect fled the area, and police lifted its shelter in place advisory.
Arson and harassment charges
Officers were called to the 600 block of Huntridge Drive in south Columbia around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Feutz' mother told police he yelled at her from outside her home to find out "where another female was located." Feutz allegedly said "there will be war" before he left the home, court documents said.
Officers were called back to the residence on Huntridge Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday for a fire call.
Police talked to the mother again, who said she believed Feutz lit her garage on fire, court documents said. The mother also recorded a call from Feutz in which he said he had a pistol and threatened to "shoot her in the head," court documents said.
The mother's personal vehicle was parked inside the garage and was "melted down to the frame and engine," according to court documents. A second vehicle was parked outside next to the garage and had extensive damage to the interior.
Bolinger said Feutz returned to the garage Wednesday night and fired shots and then fled. Police pursued Feutz, which ended in a crash on New Haven Road, and then Feutz fled on foot, according to the assistant chief.
Bolinger said multiple agencies were out looking for Feutz Wednesday night. Police "ran out of credible information" and ended their search.
At 7 a.m. Thursday, police received new information about Feutz' whereabouts, which led to the search in the Old Hawthorne area.
The Columbia Fire Marshal confirmed that a K9 had a positive hit for accelerants in three samples the fire department took from the arson scene, according to court documents.
According to online records, in January 2012, Feutz was sentenced to 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for second-degree robbery in Boone County.
Police first posted about Feutz on Wednesday night. According to CPD, Feutz has "prominent tattoos on either side of his neck and around his right eye." He was last seen driving a dark gray X-Series BMW Crossover.
(2) Mr. Feutz has prominent tattoos on either side of his neck and around his right eye. He was last seen driving a dark gray X-Series BMW Crossover with no registration.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 29, 2023
Ashland police also posted about Feutz on social media Wednesday night. The department said it pursued Feutz Tuesday on U.S. Highway 63 northbound through Ashland.
The department created a tip hotline specifically for its search for Feutz.
Bolinger said the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Fire Protection District, Columbia Fire Department and members of the Boone County Office of Emergency Management all helped with the search over the last two days.