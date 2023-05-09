COLUMBIA − A man faces felony charges of attempted rape after he was accused of attacking women on the MKT Trail Monday afternoon.
Michael Tyrone Council Jr., 30, is charged with two counts of attempted rape and one misdemeanor charge of property damage in the second degree.
Columbia police responded to the intersection of the MKT Trail and Stadium Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday for a report of sexual assault.
An adult female victim told police that Council chased her, tackled her and attempted to undress her while she running on the trail, according to a news release from CPD.
While officers were talking with the victim, they learned Council was in the process of assaulting another two adult females further up the trail.
Court documents say witnesses helped the victims and pulled Council off one of the victims. While pulling him off, Council damaged one of the witnesses' bike helmet, which had an estimated repair cost of $100, court documents noted.
Witness accounts also corroborated the victims' statements.
Council was arrested shortly after and taken to the Boone County Jail, where he's being held without bond.
While in custody, Council said he knew he "did a bad thing," admitted to tackling one of the victims to the ground and said he planned to have sexual intercourse with her, according to court documents.
Court documents say this was not Council's first incident on the trail, as he has previously chased down victims and showed his genitalia to strangers.
Council's booking photo was not available from jail records, and no hearings have been scheduled in the case.
Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.