LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Another person has been charged in Thursday night's shooting at the Bagnell Dam Strip at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Daniel S. Kurtzeborn, 39, was charged with illegal gun possession, according to a probable cause statement.
The suspect is said to be a member of the Mongols Motorcycle Club.
According to the probable cause statement, an individual can be observed on the video brandishing a firearm, and exchanging gunfire with multiple individuals as he attempts to use cover and concealment at the front entrance of the business.
The footage contradicts a statement by the suspect that he did not discharge a firearm. A criminal history check revealed Kurtzeborn had multiple felony convictions including forgery and trafficking in stolen identities. Due to being a convicted felon, Kurtzeborn is not permitted to possess a firearm within the State of Missouri.
The security camera at the front of the business captures approximately 10 individuals near the front entrance of the business conversing standing. All individuals appeared to be affiliated with motorcycle clubs, which mainly consisted of Midwest Drifter’s and Galloping Goose.
A large fight begins at the front entrance of the business between the Mongols motorcycle club and the other groups begin when the Mongols exit the business.
As the fight continues for approximately two minutes, an individual associated with the Mongols motorcycle club attempts to strike a Galloping Goose affiliate with a motorcycle helmet.
The Mongol member retrieves a pistol from his person and points it at the Galloping Goose member who retrieves a pistol from his waistband and begins exchanging gunfire with the Mongols member.
After the brief exchange in gunfire, the Mongols member falls to the ground and is later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Multiple individuals from the various motorcycle clubs exchange gunfire and are struck and later transported to the hospital for treatment.
One person was died of injuries but has not been identified. Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 51, has been charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.