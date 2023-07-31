MONROE COUNTY − A Madison man was charged with second-degree murder Monday in connection to the December 2021 disappearance of a Holliday, Missouri, woman.
Lyle Miller, 65, was arrested Friday after state and local law enforcement searched his home and land for 90-year-old Betty Hayes, who was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2021.
Human remains were recovered Friday from a pond on Miller's 40-acre land in Monroe County, south of Route AA, according to court documents. The remains were consistent with Hayes, court documents noted, but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
In April, Miller and a witness were reportedly discussing a press release about a mushroom hunter finding possible remains south of Paris, Missouri. Miller reportedly told the witness "that was not where Hayes was."
A few days later, Miller reportedly told the witness that he struck Hayes in the head, killing her, and placed her body in the pond, court documents said.
The witness told authorities that on the evening Hayes went missing, he saw Miller driving eastbound from Madison at a high rate of speed at a late hour. The witness described other "suspicious behavior" exhibited by Miller, including "probing a pond on his 40-acre plot."
According to the witness, Miller was upset with Hayes because she owned him money for wages for work he had performed for her, court documents said.
Hayes' family last spoke to her on Dec. 16, 2021. They believed she was at her home in Holliday, Missouri. Her vehicle was still at her home address when she was reported missing.
The family issued a $10,000 reward in January 2022 for her return. KOMU 8 spoke to the family in March of that year, who said they believe she may have been abducted from her home.
In March 2022, just a few months after Hayes was reported missing, two men were charged for reportedly burglarizing her home between May 1 and June 30, 2021. Court documents said Joshua McNabb would take Hayes out to dinner while John Conde would steal from her home. Items stolen include firearms, a cargo trailer and jewelry, among other items.
McNabb has a plea/trial setting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, while Conde will face a jury trial starting Aug. 29.
Miller is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail. No hearings have been scheduled for his case.
