BEULAH - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a suspicious death earlier this week in a Phelps County residence.
Michael Douglas Billingsley, 37, was taken into custody after the death of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Vanessa Lee Bradfield. Around 12:44 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female and found her deceased upon arrival, according to a news release.
According to a probable cause statement, Billingsley said he and Bradfield had an argument on Sunday evening that became physical. Billingsley said he struck her to the ground and returned to their residence for approximately an hour.
Upon realizing that she had not returned inside, Billingsley said he later found Bradfield lying in the same spot he left her. He said he believed she was badly injured or possibly deceased and attempted CPR but failed to revive Bradfield. Billingsley then returned to the residence, cooked dinner for Bradfield's two children and fled the scene without calling for medical assistance, the statement said.
Billingsley faces charges of felony second-degree murder, second-degree domestic assault and abandonment of a corpse.
The arrest was the result of an exhaustive search by the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Billingsley's father, Douglas Wayne Billingsley, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in a felony proceeding. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released on Tuesday.
Billingsley is currently being held in the Phelps County Jail without bond.