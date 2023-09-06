CALLAWAY COUNTY − A man accused of stealing firearms from a Fulton home and shooting them at others was charged Monday with four felonies.
Brandon Seay, of Fulton, is charged with burglary in the first degree, stealing a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Callaway County sheriff's deputies responded to the 5000 block of County Road 123 around 1:50 a.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.
Two victims reported Seay pointed guns at them while they were inside a vehicle. One witness told deputies Seay indeed pointed the guns at the victims, while another witness said Seay shot the gun into the woods, according to court documents.
During the investigation, deputies found three firearms had been reported stolen from a residence on Sixth Street in Fulton earlier in the night.
That victim told authorities that he forgot to lock his window and found that two revolvers and one pistol were missing from his residence, according to court documents.
The victim told authorities Seay was at the home several days prior to the burglary and saw where the firearms were kept, court documents said.
Deputies made contact with Seay at the scene of the disturbance and found two of the guns in his possession, according to court documents.
Seay reportedly admitted that the guns belonged to someone else, and to shooting the guns that night. He claimed he was holding onto the guns for someone else, according to court documents.
Online records show Seay was found guilty of tampering with a motor vehicle in May and is currently under the supervision of the Probation and Parole board.
Seay is being held without bond at the Callaway County Jail. Authorities say since only two guns were recovered, "Seay could retrieve the third firearm and pose a danger to the victim, community or any other person he comes in contact with."
A bond appearance hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning.