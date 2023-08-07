COOPER COUNTY − A Barton County man was charged Monday after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a Boonville construction site.
John Couzens is charged with stealing $750 or more, a felony.
On May 29, deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office responded to a construction site under the Missouri River Bridge for a report of stolen equipment, according to court documents.
Deputies found two shipping containers had been broken into. Power tools totaling over $5,500, a John Deere Gator worth approximately $5,000 and a flatbed trailer worth $8,500 were taken from the construction site, court documents said.
The sheriff's office said surveillance footage of a truck leaving the site connected Couzens to the scene. The stolen flatbed trailer also had a tracking device, court documents said. The trailer and gator were both recovered in Cass County.
Cass County deputies took Couzens into custody on May 30 on unrelated charges. He's being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond, according to online court records.