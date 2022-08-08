BOONE COUNTY - Crews from the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of a missing man at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area at approximately 8:40 a.m. Monday.
Later that afternoon, The Highway Patrol identified the man as Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis.
Boone County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the lake Sunday afternoon to investigate a missing person report after two people realized their friend, Smith, was missing, according to Captain Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
"Unfortunately, some of [Smith's] belongings were still on the dock where he was last seen and believed to be fishing," Leer said. "Basically search and rescue operations began."
No foul play is indicated at this time. The Highway Patrol is currently ruling Smith's death as a drowning.
"What comes next is we try to create that timeline," Leer said. "We know that at some point he was with individuals and at some point, unfortunately, we recovered his body. Our goal is to go back in and fill in those gaps in those timelines."