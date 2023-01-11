PULASKI COUNTY - A man is in custody following a deadly shooting in Pulaski County Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane around 3:20 p.m. after a report that a male victim was shot in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody without incident to the Pulaski County Jail, the news release said. The sheriff's office has not released his name.
The victim was pronounced dead after he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Pulaski County detectives say they believe the shooting was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to the public.
The investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff's office said more information will be released at a later time.
The St. Robert Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Waynesville Rural Fire and Pulaski County Ambulance District all responded to the incident.