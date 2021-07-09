GRAND GLAIZE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F says one man died in a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers say it happened at the 6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize. In a Tweet, officials said a 98-year-old man fell off a dock at a home and didn't resurface. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders arrived. 