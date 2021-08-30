CAMDEN COUNTY - On Saturday, a man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks after jumping off a cliff, according to an incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

The incident occurred at 64.5 mile marker at the main channel. 

Thomas J. Painter, 41, jumped off the cliff which was 125 feet in the air and did not resurface at around 5:16 P.M. He was from Bosworth, Missouri.

Hedges Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. 

This is Troop F's fifth drowning of August and 11th drowning in 2021.