CAMDEN COUNTY - On Saturday, a man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks after jumping off a cliff, according to an incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
The incident occurred at 64.5 mile marker at the main channel.
State Troopers responded to a drowning Saturday at the 64.5 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. Information about incident can be found at the link below.https://t.co/V2afX2sniz pic.twitter.com/r8nRK125Ye— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 30, 2021
Thomas J. Painter, 41, jumped off the cliff which was 125 feet in the air and did not resurface at around 5:16 P.M. He was from Bosworth, Missouri.
Hedges Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
This is Troop F's fifth drowning of August and 11th drowning in 2021.