CAMDEN COUNTY- A 69-year-old man drowned at Anderson Hollow Cove in the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said Gary Medley was swimming back to the dock when his head went underwater.
After coming back to the surface, Medley grabbed the dock ladder before his head went underwater again.
Onlookers at Anderson Hollow Cove pulled the St. Peters resident from the water and began performing CPR. Medley was pronounced dead by the Camden County Medical Examiner.
This is Troop F’s fifth Fatality in July adding to the 33 fatalities this year.
Troop F tweeted this is the second drowning in 48 hours.
They are also encouraging everyone to wear a life jacket.
The Lake of the Ozarks had two drownings in the last 48 hours. Please be careful if you’re on the water this weekend and make sure you everyone has a life jacket.https://t.co/4WingEpz1Dhttps://t.co/iaCCcV0ujv pic.twitter.com/Ng2APWANiS— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 24, 2021