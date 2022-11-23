Man faces serious injuries after Jeep crashes, overturns on Highway 179

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has serious injuries after a crash Wednesday.
The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said it responded to the 1300 block of Highway 179 at 8:30 a.m. for the crash.
Todd Cardone, 54, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on the highway when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned several times, according to police.
JCPD said the car then landed in a private drive where it hit an unattended vehicle.
Responders said the Jeep continued to roll and came to a rest on its roof in the driveway.
Cardone was flown to a Columbia hospital for his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
JCPD said the crash is still under investigation.