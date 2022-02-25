COLUMBIA — A man fleeing from police crashed into the car of an elderly couple and accidentally shot himself on Brown Station and Blue Ridge Road.
Columbia Police Department said officers stopped Timothy Ellis for a traffic stop, but he sped off and hit an elderly couple.
Officers did not pursue Ellis after he fled, according to CPD.
"It is extremely important to note that we were not in pursuit," CPD Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts said. "He fled and that is when and that is when he collided with the vehicle here on Brown Station Road."
Ellis had warrants for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to CPD.
These warrants are in relation to his alleged involvement in a shooting that happened in Columbia on Feb. 16 in the 600 block of Talon Road, according to CPD.
While fleeing from police, Ellis accidentally shot himself, according to CPD.
"He did sustain a gunshot wound from himself," Pitts said. "He was transported to a local hospital and has already left the hospital."
CPD said the elderly couple the man crashed into are in the hospital in stable condition.
The car accident shut down parts of Brown Station and Blue Ridge Road around 3 p.m. on Friday.