COLUMBIA — Columbia police closed the intersection of Broadway and College Avenue Friday morning after reports of an injured adult man on the road.
The man is reported to be in critical condition but stable and was transported to the hospital by EMS, according to police spokesperson Christian Tabak.
CPD, fire and EMS all reported to the scene. College Avenue was closed to traffic for just under an hour and reopened by 11 a.m. Officers had caution tape up in the area.
RIGHT NOW: Columbia Police are at the intersection of Broadway and College Avenue. Traffic is currently blocked going down College Avenue. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9ZrEy5Znes— Samantha Walker (@ReporterSWalker) September 8, 2023
The situation is still being investigated. Police say more information will be released at a later time.
"As this investigation goes on, we'll provide any updates necessary," Tabak said. "We do ask that if anybody does have information they can provide it to CPD or contact CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous."