COLUMBIA - One man suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting on Friday.
According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a home on Greeley Drive around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired incident.
When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old male with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot, according to the release. The victim was taken to a hospital.
Police are investigating and do not currently have any suspect information, according to the release from the Columbia Police Department.
