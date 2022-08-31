COLUMBIA − A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia.

Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.

No suspect is in custody, she said.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert at noon, saying Old Highway 63 from McAlister to Gordon was closed and to find an alternative route.

A KOMU 8 reporter saw about seven police cars, a crime scene investigation van and police tape around a commercial building.

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you