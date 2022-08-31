COLUMBIA − A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia.
Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said.
No suspect is in custody, she said.
Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert at noon, saying Old Highway 63 from McAlister to Gordon was closed and to find an alternative route.
BCJC: Old 63 from McAlister to Gordon will be closed due to a police incident. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) August 31, 2022
A KOMU 8 reporter saw about seven police cars, a crime scene investigation van and police tape around a commercial building.
HAPPENING NOW: @ColumbiaPD has blocked off Old Hwy 63 North between McAlister and Gordon. CSI van is here and crime scene tape up. Stick with @KOMUnews for updates. pic.twitter.com/M8AEG5YzKI— Stephanie (@ssoutheyyy) August 31, 2022
