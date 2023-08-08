JEFFERSON CITY − A man is in custody after a "large fight" broke out Monday night in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City police say a 22-year-old man is in custody on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest. His identity was not shared, and charges were not filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Buena Vista Street around 11:30 p.m. and found multiple females covered in blood, according to a news release. Police say the women would not share information and only reported that a fight occurred.
Another victim was located in the area and needed emergency services. Police said the 22-year-old female victim had multiple lacerations and was transported to a local hospital. The victim identified the 22-year-old male as the suspect, according to JCPD.
The suspect first fled on foot but was later taken into custody, police said. The suspect claimed someone else was responsible for the woman's injuries but was unable to provide a description of the suspect, according to JCPD.
The male suspect is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.