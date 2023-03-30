COLUMBIA − Columbia police took a man into custody in south Columbia Thursday afternoon, according to an MU Alert. 

The first alert, sent at 2:21 p.m., said police were searching for an individual with a gun. 

Sgt. Ryan Brunstrom said the man ran from officers earlier Thursday, near Nifong Boulevard and Buttonwood Drive. Officers were in the area following up on their investigation into Wednesday's shots fired incident on Smiley Lane.

Meanwhile, three males were detained outside The Lyfe student apartment complex for a separate investigation. They were released shortly after.

Police and MU Health Care security remain in the area for their investigation. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for MU Police said the university sent alerts because there are MU Health Care facilities in the area.

