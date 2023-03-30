COLUMBIA − Columbia police took a man into custody in south Columbia Thursday afternoon, according to an MU Alert.
The first alert, sent at 2:21 p.m., said police were searching for an individual with a gun.
Sgt. Ryan Brunstrom said the man ran from officers earlier Thursday, near Nifong Boulevard and Buttonwood Drive. Officers were in the area following up on their investigation into Wednesday's shots fired incident on Smiley Lane.
MU Alert - Columbia Police are investigating subject with a gun at/near Nifong/Buttonwood Rd possibly headed southwest. Urgent. Stay away or leave the area.— MU Alert (@MUalert) March 30, 2023
Meanwhile, three males were detained outside The Lyfe student apartment complex for a separate investigation. They were released shortly after.
In a SEPERATE investigation, @ColumbiaPD detained and later released three young adults outside of Lyfe. pic.twitter.com/EIfxp0fm8l— Siobhan Harms (@SiobhanHarmsTV) March 30, 2023
Police and MU Health Care security remain in the area for their investigation. No injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for MU Police said the university sent alerts because there are MU Health Care facilities in the area.