COLUMBIA — One man was injured after a shooting in a north Columbia neighborhood.
Columbia police say officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find an adult male with gunshot wounds.
(1) At approximately 9:06 p.m. on March 6 Columbia Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Raleigh Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/UM2O2kUBrv— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) March 7, 2023
EMS crews transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.
CPD said it does not have any information on the suspect and that the incident is an ongoing investigation with the department's Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.