HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road.

One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Deputies said they believe this was not a random assault. 

The sheriff's office said no one is currently in custody, but that they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this assault is urged to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Emma Boyle is a senior at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism and international studies. You can reach her at emmakboyle@umsystem.edu.

