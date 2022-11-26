HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning.
Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road.
One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Deputies said they believe this was not a random assault.
The sheriff's office said no one is currently in custody, but that they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information about this assault is urged to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.