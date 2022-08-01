Man injured after train hits semi-truck in Mexico

MEXICO - An Illinois man was injured when a train hit his semi-truck tanker Saturday morning.
The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to the Jefferson Street railroad crossing at 8:22 a.m.
Police said the driver, 63-year-old Mark Taylor, was trying to turn the semi-truck and its attached tank, carrying diesel fuel, around while a slow-moving train approached. He then stopped, leaving the back of the tank on the edge of railroad.
The train struck the tank and pushed the truck about 100 feet, according to a news release.
Police said the Audrain Ambulance District transported Taylor to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Jefferson Street crossing remained closed until around 12:38 p.m. while officials inspected the train and tracks.
Less than five gallons of diesel fuel and gasoline were spilled as a result of the crash, police said.