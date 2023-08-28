CAMDEN COUNTY − A man was seriously injured Sunday after his WaveRunner crashed into buoy cables at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the .1-mile mark of the main channel, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The Highway Patrol says the 59-year-old man from Union was traveling too fast near the cables. He came off the throttle, lost steering and then struck the cables.
The man was seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash, according to the report.
The WaveRunner had minor damage and was driven from the scene, the report said.