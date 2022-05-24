BOONE COUNTY − One person was injured after an early morning shooting in Boone County.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the 4400 block of West Bellview Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired in the subdivision.
Deputies did not find anyone struck by gunfire. They later learned an adult male was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
At the scene, multiple apartments and vehicles were also found to be struck by gunfire, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies believe shots had been fired from at least two different locations, and multiple firearms had been involved.
At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 573-442-6131 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.