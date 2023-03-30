COLUMBIA − Columbia police took a man into custody in south Columbia Thursday afternoon, according to an MU Alert.
The first alert, sent at 2:21 p.m., said police were searching for an individual with a gun.
Sgt. Ryan Brunstrom said the man ran from officers earlier Thursday, near Nifong Boulevard and Buttonwood Drive.
MU Alert - Columbia Police are investigating subject with a gun at/near Nifong/Buttonwood Rd possibly headed southwest. Urgent. Stay away or leave the area.— MU Alert (@MUalert) March 30, 2023
Meanwhile, three males were detained outside The Lyfe student apartment complex for a separate investigation. They were released shortly after.
In a SEPERATE investigation, @ColumbiaPD detained and later released three young adults outside of Lyfe. pic.twitter.com/EIfxp0fm8l— Siobhan Harms (@SiobhanHarmsTV) March 30, 2023
Police and MU Health Care security remain in the area for their investigation. No injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for MU Police said the university sent alerts because there are MU Health Care facilities in the area.
