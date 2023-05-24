COLUMBIA − The man involved in a fatal shooting, robbery and standoff in Columbia this week had multiple previous encounters with law enforcement, according to Boone County court records.
Columbia police identified Jermaine M. Burnett, 32, as the suspect who allegedly robbed and fatally shot 72-year-old Janet L. Jago in her home in the Highlands neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Police have not shared a possible motive.
CPD, the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were involved in a nearly 10-hour standoff with Burnett at Forest Village apartment complex in south Columbia on Tuesday.
According to CPD, Burnett died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during the standoff. MU Police is conducting an independent investigation into Tuesday's incident.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said the department had previous encounters with Burnett "over the course of several years."
On April 22, authorities were called to residence after Burnett punched and kicked a victim in the head multiple times before attempting to strangle them, according to court documents.
Prosecutors charged Burnett a month later, on the day of the standoff, with two counts of domestic assault in the second degree, as well as property damage in the second degree.
Additionally, Burnett was charged on April 19 with first-degree property damage, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest after he allegedly stole a Chevy Equinox, court documents say. Officers who responded to the incident said Burnett attempted to flee in the vehicle and struck a shed.
Upon further questioning, responding officers said Burnett was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He was arrested and posted a $7,500 bond, but court records say he failed to show up to court for a May 15 hearing.
Court records show Burnett pleaded guilty to felonious restraint in 2010 and receiving stolen property in 2009, and served time in the Missouri Department of Corrections.