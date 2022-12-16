MACON COUNTY − One man is dead following a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m., eight miles west of Atlanta, Missouri.
A van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a ditch, MSHP reported.
A crash report reveals the Bender was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
The report also noted Bender was not wearing a seatbelt.