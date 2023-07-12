CALLAWAY COUNTY − A man was arrested and charged with five felonies on Monday after he reportedly led law enforcement on a 12-minute pursuit through Callaway County.
Scott Allen, 58, is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, resisting arrest for a felony, driving with a revoked license, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and speeding, a misdeamnor.
A Callaway County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Allen for driving with a revoked license on U.S. Highway 54 around 5:10 p.m. Monday, according to court documents.
Allen then reportedly led the deputy on a pursuit through Fulton and Calwood and ignored multiple stop signs and intersections, court documents said.
A deputy laid out a spike strip and stopped Allen's vehicle on Route JJ, but the suspect fled on foot, according to the sheriff's office. A deputy used a Taser to arrest Allen.
Court documents say Allen discarded suspected methamphetamine while fleeing. Deputies also found Oxycodone inside Allen's vehicle.
Allen was booked into the Callaway County Jail where he remains without bond. When asked why he fled, Allen said he "did not have a license," according to online records.
An initial appearance in court was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Allen was out on bond for second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage from a December 2022 case in Callaway County, according to online court records. An arraignment in that case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug 28.
Online records show Allen has been convicted of felony driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and theft, among other charges.