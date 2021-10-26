CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Raymondville man pleaded guilty to charges of abandoning a corpse.
He has been sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections.
Timothy Sullins, 39, was charged with abandonment of a corpse in April 2020.
The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office opened a missing person investigation for Mexico resident Matthew Beauchamp in April 2019.
In December 2019, authorities found Beauchamp's human remains in the area of County Road 470 near Mokane in Callaway County. Authorities said in a news release they believe Beauchamp died of a drug overdose before being abandoned.
Sullins told investigators Beauchamp died of an overdose at a home on State Highway VV, according to court documents. The documents also report Sullins admitted to dumping Beauchamp's body in the southern part of Callaway County near Mokane.
Investigators also determined a second person was involved in the transport and abandoning of Beauchamp’s corpse. That suspect was found to be deceased.