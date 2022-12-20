COLUMBIA - A man suspected of driving while under the influence in an October 2021 crash that killed an MU student pleaded guilty Monday to two charges.
Duncan McCracking, 24, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another person, and to DWI, resulting in a physical injury, according to online court records. He is set to be sentenced on March 13 at 2:30 p.m.
The crash happened on Oct. 26, 2021. Ashley Footer, 19, was making a left turn onto Highway 163 when McCracking, driving south on Highway 163, ran a red light and hit her car, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Footer's injuries included a broken femur, pelvis and lower right leg, several other abdominal injuries and swelling in the brain, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. She succumbed to her injuries four days later.
The highway patrol arrested McCracking for DWI resulting in a serious injury on the night of the crash. He was arrested again on Nov. 7 after being charged with DWI resulting in a death.
A trooper who responded to the crash said McCracking "smelled strongly of intoxicants," according to court documents. The trooper said McCracking was stumbling, swaying and slurring his speech, and that he had glassy, watery and bloodshot eyes.
McCracking was released on a $175,000 bond last November, according to online records.