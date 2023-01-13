COLE COUNTY - A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday, according to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson.
Torry Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference Friday. As part of a plea agreement, his original first-degree murder charges were reduced to second-degree and his other charges were dropped.
Upchurch had a jury trial scheduled to start Tuesday, according to online court records.
Upchurch will be sentenced on March 13, where he faces the possibility of life on each count, Thompson said.
The shootings happened on the evening of Nov. 28, 2017, about three hours apart.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Upchurch went to an apartment on West McCarty Street around 6 p.m. Earle Key Jr., 17, opened the door, and Upchurch shot him in the face, according to court documents.
Upchurch then went to the 2300 block of Southridge Drive, where he shot Shantae Hill-Cook, 33, of Columbia, multiple times, court documents said.
As police searched for a suspect, Upchurch walked into the lobby of the police department, covered in blood, according to court documents. Police said he told people in the lobby, "I know I committed two murders," then told them various details of what happened. Court documents said Upchurch then confirmed his role in the shootings to investigators.
According to state records, Upchurch was convicted of second-degree burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony in 2014. In 2010, he was convicted of second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.