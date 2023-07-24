BOONE COUNTY − A Jefferson City man charged with unlawful use of a weapon pleaded guilty to the felony charge Monday.
James Allen, 22, was sentenced to six days in jail and was given credit for time served.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, along with his twin brother, Jerald Allen, of Warrensburg, on Jan. 5.
Jerald Allen pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, last month as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to eight days in jail and was also given credit for time served, according to online records.
The two men were charged after a Dec. 4 incident at Bur Oak Brewery during an Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. event.
No one was injured when shots were fired inside the building during an apparent fight between different chapters and fraternities. Boone County Sheriff's deputies located one shell casing and two holes in the ceiling of the brewery, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.