CAMDEN COUNTY − A New Haven man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Tuesday in connection to a 2020 deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
John D. Bennett pleaded guilty to boating while intoxicated (BWI). His six-month jail sentence was suspended, and instead he will serve two years of probation and will pay a $1,000 fine.
Bennett was originally charged with BWI with serious physical injury, BWI with death to another, BWI with serious injury and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The crash on July 25, 2020 killed a woman and injured four others. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two boats collided at the 18 mile-marker of the main channel.
Dawn "Marie" Steinkuehler, 42, was pronounced dead after the 2005 Formula she was aboard was totaled by a 1995 Sea Ray, driven by Bennett. Her daughter and husband were also critically injured in the crash.
Charlie Terrell, Steinkuehler's brother, told KY3 he still remembers getting the call about something happening to her. He says the family does not agree with the misdemeanor.
"He [Bennett] was negligent and he was a criminal committing a crime," Terrell said. "He is criminally negligent, but they are saying that they cannot meet all of the requirements of criminal negligence and it's not right it's not right. We had no say."
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office declined to speak to media after the hearing but in court said it was due to evidence in the case.
Steinkuehler's family still thinks there needs to be more justice.
"She was the baby of the family," Terrell said. "Kept everybody together."